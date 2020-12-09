US govt, states bring antitrust action against Facebook

Facebook paid $1 billion for Instagram, bolstering the social networking platform’s portfolio a month before its stock went public. At the time, the photo-sharing app had about 30 million users and wasn’t producing any revenue. Zuckerberg vowed both companies would be run independently, but over the years the services have become increasingly integrated with users able to link accounts and share content across the platforms. Instagram now has more than 1 billion users worldwide. Facebook acquired WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging service, for $19 billion.