Trio wanted in armed robbery at southwest Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are being sought in an armed robbery that happened at an arcade in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.
The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Sea Story Arcade off South Boulevard near Clanton Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two of the three people involved pulled out deadly weapons and took property from the business. The robbers left in an unknown vehicle.
Just days before, on December 1, police say a man stole a firearm from a security guard at the arcade.
Anyone able to identify the robbers is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.