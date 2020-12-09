Training fire set to blaze Thursday in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: Concord Fire Department will be conducting a live-fire training exercise Thursday, December 10th at 2750 Rock Hill Church Rd. Motorists traveling in the area may see a smoke column as a result of the burn.
The structure is off the roadway; therefore, the training exercise should not result in road closures or traffic delays. Individuals traveling on Rock Hill Church Rd. may see aspects of this training, such as fire, black smoke, and emergency vehicles. The training exercise begins at 0830 and continues until 1700.
We ask that motorists keep traffic flowing and only call 911 if they experience a life-threatening emergency, as this is a training exercise only.
To aid in promoting the safety and welfare of our community, we are discouraging spectators. The area will be closed off at Rock Hill Church Rd.
