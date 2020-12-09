Town of Spencer names Finance Officer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer has selected Faith Wilson as its new Finance Officer. As a member of the administrative staff in Spencer’s Town Hall, Wilson will manage the Town’s finances and fiscal control activities, including oversight of the Town’s budget, purchasing, accounting, general revenue collection, and payroll operations.
She brings over two decades of financial experience to the small Town of approximately 3,250 residents in northern Rowan County. Wilson spent 18 years in banking and accounting before transitioning to the public sector in 2016 as an assistant finance officer with the Thomasville city school district.
Interim Town Manager Dave Treme considers Faith as the answer to a prayer for the continued rebuilding of the Town’s administrative staff after several years of transition.
“We are thankful to have someone with Faith’s background, skills, and abilities to serve this community and know it was not by accident that she found her way to us,” said Treme.
Finance Officers across the state are tasked with following local and statewide municipal finance procedures and laws, including complying with requirements of the North Carolina Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act and regulations of the North Carolina Local Government Commission. For over 90 years, these protocols have helped local governments in North Carolina lead the United States in providing essential services to communities through strong financial condition and good government.
“I am looking forward to joining Spencer’s team and getting to know my new colleagues as well as the community,” said Wilson. “This was an exciting opportunity to offer my professional commitment to quality and relationships, which aligns well with the Town’s values and future pans.”
The Town of Spencer’s most recent financial report shows a strong position looking ahead to growth and the planned projects, including the recent award of a $750,0000 CDBG grant to improve affordable housing. The Town is in the final stages of planning to renovate its portion of the Park Plaza for Town Hall and Police services, with construction on track to begin in January.
These and other capital improvement and economic development efforts focus on beautification, community development, capitalizing on 160,000 annual visitors, and rebuilding and expanding the tax base.
Assistant Town Manager Peter Franzese believes she will fit in well to the Town’s small staff that wears many hats. “Faith values relationships within the organization and throughout the community, and she is accustomed to working in smaller organizations that require creativity and flexibility while maintaining standards and regulations,” he said. “These qualities will benefit Spencer’s residents as we strive to provide excellent service and be stewards of public resources.”
Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from High Point University, with a major in business administration and minor in religion. She resides in Randolph County with her husband, Lloyd and daughter, Micah. She enjoys traveling, salt and fresh water fishing, watching her daughter play sports, and spending time with her family. Her first day with the Town will be Monday, December 14
