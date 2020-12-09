Temperatures turn torward the 60s for the remainder of the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an extremely chilly start to the morning, high temperatures will top out near average in the mid 50s under increasing sunshine this afternoon.
Overnight lows will dip into the 30s before temperatures make a run for the lower 60s Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
The late-week temperature turnaround will be sustained through Friday and into the weekend as highs are set to top out in the mid 60s all three days.
A few more clouds will drift into the Carolinas Saturday as a cold front closes in on the region leading to an uptick in rain chances overnight Saturday into the first part of the day Sunday. Scattered showers are likely, but heavy downpours and thunderstorms aren’t expected with this next round of wet weather.
There are some indications that another wave by attempt to move into the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday bringing with its heavier rain on the front end and winter weather on the back side. But, due to a lack of consistency in the weather models we use to create your forecast we aren’t certain the system will actually materialize.
That said, keep checking back for updates on the forecast throughout the day and during the rest of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
