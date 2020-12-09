South Carolina gets ready to receive first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - As mass distribution plans are in the works right now to get the coronavirus vaccine to the people who need it the most, rules are being drawn up to decide who gets the shot first.
Officials say there’s simply not enough of the vaccine for everyone this first go around. But the question is: when could you expect to be inoculated?
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine are headed to South Carolina which could be a serious gamechanger for people who live in the Palmetto State.
But for many WBTV talked to Wednesday night, there’s worry, there’s apprehension and in some cases an unwillingness to take the shot.
Lisa Beaman is one of those hesitant to get the vaccine.
“No – anything rushed through that quickly, I don’t see me getting one anytime soon,” Beaman said.
Colton Williams is counting on his good health to get him through the pandemic.
“I don’t really get sick. I drink lots of water, I’m safe I wear my mask you know?,” Williams said.
But many in the town of Fort Mill are looking forward to rolling up their sleeves.
“I’m really looking forward to a much safer environment that it’s going to build when more people are vaccinated.” said Hunter Roberts.
Ryan Schaadt wholeheartedly agrees.
“Yes, yes I plan on getting the vaccine when it comes out. My wife is a nurse so I’m very excited to get it. Really the goal is to have a safe an environment as possible,” Schaadt said.
Because Schaadt’s wife is a nurse and a frontline worker, she’ll be one of the first in the state to get the vaccine.
South Carolina is getting up to 300,000 doses of the vaccine by year’s end, and while that sounds like a lot – it’s not.
That’s why in a press conference in Columbia Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster laid out the plan for who gets the vaccine first.
“There are different phases or steps into delivering this vaccine.” said McMaster.
And frankly, when you get the vaccine depends greatly on what you do for a living. The grouping will come in four stages.
In Phase One:
- Essential workers like doctors, nurses and therapists along with medical students.
- Medical personnel in correctional facilities.
- First responders like police, fire and medic as well as hospice workers and staff and residents at long term care facilities.
From there, we enter Phase Two:
- Police and fire support personnel, utility workers, food production workers, group homes or homeless shelters.
- Anyone 75 years old or older and those suffering from two chronic illnesses.
In Phase Three:
- Pharmacists, grocery store workers, service industry workers postal workers, child care workers and teachers.
- Those over 65 and those suffering from at least one chronic illness.
The final phase opens up vaccines to the general population. McMaster warns it’s not the time for people to let their guard down.
“Now is not the time for us to let up, now is the time to redouble our efforts.” said the governor.
The reason for the governor’s warning is because the numbers in the Palmetto State are spiking.
