Some couples waiting later in life to start family struggle with fertility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the CDC, about 1 in 8 couples struggle with fertility. A third of the time, infertility is the result of female issues, a third of the time, infertility is the result of male issues, and the remaining amount has unknown causes.
Sierra Simmons and her husband Jake have been struggling with infertility for the last five years. She says they have experienced 4 false pregnancies, two miscarriages, and two failed adoptions.
“My husband and I want to have a baby more than words can describe,” Simmons said. “The last five years have been extremely difficult for the both of us.”
Specialist in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility for Atrium Health, Dr. Michelle Matthews, says she is seeing more couples waiting later in life to have children.
“We certainly over my career have seen a larger percentage of couples that are over 35 and especially over 38 that are struggling to conceive, related primarily to some female age-related factors,” Matthews said.
Dr. Matthews says there are a number of noninvasive ways to improve fertility, including lifestyle changes, tracking ovulation, and fertility medication. If those efforts fail, she says they may consider invitro fertilization, which has improved over the years.
“The success rate with IVF is substantially higher. A lot of people can conceive in certain age brackets it can be as high as 50 or 60 percent. And a lot of it relies on the advancement in the IVF lab,” Dr. Matthews says.
In addition to better pregnancy rates from IVF treatment, she says standards have changed. In most cases, they are only transferring one embryo at a time, eliminating the chance of having two or more babies at one time.
“The most common question I get and the most common thing I hear patient’s say is we don’t want to be octomom. We don’t want triplets; we don’t want quadruplets. And quite honestly, that hasn’t happened in our field and it shouldn’t be happening at all really with the technology we have now,” Dr. Matthews.
Dr. Matthews says the most significant advancements in the fertility industry have happened in the lab. Now, they can genetically test embryos to determine which has the best chance at resulting in a healthy pregnancy.
“Our field in the whole scheme of medicine is relatively new because fertility treatments really didn’t come about until the 90s. So, just in that relatively short time span in medicine, if you would have told me even 15 years ago that we would be able to tell if an embryo is genetically normal or has down’s syndrome, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Dr. Matthews said.
But for some, the success of the infertility treatments may only be half the battle. Sierra Simmons and her husband say their insurance does not cover the cost of fertility treatments.
“It’s going to cost about $20,000 for the procedure and medications, just to have one baby,” Simmons said.
They have been raising money and applying for grants in hopes of starting their family.
“Biopsy fees, anesthesia for egg retrieval, ultrasounds, blood draws. It’s a very labor intensive process, and so you if you add all that together it can sometimes cost 10 to 20, 25 thousand dollars, maybe more depending on what part of the country you live in,” Dr. Matthews said.
Atrium Health has financial advisors on staff to help patients navigate the cost of fertility treatments.
