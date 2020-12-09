SC teacher groups call on districts to move fully virtual, but Governor pushes for face to face

The state’s teacher organizations, like Palmetto State Teachers Association, South Carolina Education Association, and SC for Ed, push back on the governor’s notion that returning to school is safe. They are urging all districts to immediately reevaluate their current learning models. “They have so many people out that they are having trouble covering at one school,” said Sherry East with the SCEA. “We heard all the administrative team was out on quarantine at another, so that school needs to shut down. Let’s air on the side of safety right now because the vaccine is right around the corner.”