President Trump tweets inaccurate claim about Ohio and the state’s past election results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump continues to claim via Twitter that there was widespread fraud during the 2020 general election, despite the lack of concrete evidence presented in numerous legal challenges.
On Wednesday morning, the president used the state of Ohio to support his argument, tweeting:
“No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot!”
The president’s tweet is actually incorrect, as supported by records from the National Archives.
In 1960, then-Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon won the electoral college votes for both Florida and Ohio, but eventually lost overall in the general election to Democrat John F. Kennedy.
Kennedy held the presidency from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963. Nixon later was voted president in the 1968 election.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.