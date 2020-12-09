Police: Man assaulted family with Black Lives Matter sign

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A white North Carolina man has been accused of assaulting two family members whose car displayed a homemade Black Lives Matter sign and a sign honoring Breonna Taylor.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports the incident occurred Dec. 3 in Forsyth County.
Arrest warrants say 55-year-old Rod Steven Sturdy of Lewisville faces two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and assault on a female after punching a woman and her juvenile brother in the face.
The family’s attorney says Sturdy blocked the family’s car in a parking lot and used racist language.
Sturdy told the newspaper over the phone that he didn’t think the media cared about the facts and then hung up.
