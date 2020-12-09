New driver for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team apologizes for video in which he appears to grope woman

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Before even running his first race, one of the new drivers signed to the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team is in trouble with his employer, and is apologizing for his behavior.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Nikita Mazepin posted a now-deleted video on Instagram on Tuesday night where he appears to inappropriately touch a woman’s chest while in a car. According to Sky Sports, “the woman reacts by moving her hand in reaction to being touched, before showing her middle finger to the camera and covering the lens.”
“Haas F1 Team does not condone the behavior of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media. Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time,” the team posted.
Mazepin posted an apology on Twitter, saying “I would like to apologise for my recent actions both in terms on my own inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted on social media. I am sorry for the offense I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team. I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula One driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and man people down. I promise I will learn from this.”
On December 1, Haas announced that the Russian driver would join the team for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Born in Moscow, Mazepin finished fifth overall in the Formula 2 driver standings in 2020.
