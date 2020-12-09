N.C. State Treasurer, Carolina Panthers to present check to help those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell and the Carolina Panthers are partnering to bring holiday joy to those in need in Mecklenburg County.
On Thursday morning, at Bank of America Stadium, Folwell and representatives of the Carolina Panthers will hold a check presentation to Safe Alliance.
The nonprofit United Way agency describes its mission as providing hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safe Alliance has been providing services to individuals and families in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, South Iredell and Union counties for more than 100 years, a statement read.
The Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division (UPD) identified money in the Unclaimed Property Fund that belonged to the Carolina Panthers.
Recognizing that there are many people in need as the holidays approach, Carolina Panthers Charities chose to accept the money and pass it on to Safe Alliance, according to a statement.
There is more than $900 million in UPD safekeeping awaiting return to its rightful owners.
More than $20 million has been returned to people from July 1 through Oct. 31.
Members of the public can click on NCCash.com and enter their names, the names of family members or friends to learn if they are among the more than 12 million holders of unclaimed bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned and are stored in the UPD vaults.
