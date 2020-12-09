N.C. astronaut Christina Koch has a chance to be first woman to walk on the moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina astronaut Christina Koch has a chance to be the first woman to walk on the moon.
NASA has named the 18 astronauts (nine men, nine women) who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program. The first woman and next man on the moon will come from this select group.
Vice President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as head of the National Space Council.
The announcement was made at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, beneath one of only three remaining Saturn V moon rockets from the 1960s and 1970s Apollo program.
Half of the astronauts are women and half have spaceflight experience. Two are at the International Space Station right now.
Back in February, Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station, spending more time in space on a single mission than any other woman.
Koch and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir became the first to do an all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. The crew landed safely in Kazakhstan on Feb. 6, 2020.
Together, Koch and Meir made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2020.
Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and received bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering.
NASA says the agency’s modern lunar exploration program will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish a “sustainable human lunar presence” by the end of the decade.
The 18 astronauts named Wednesday are among the most diverse groups NASA has ever put together: nine men, including four with space flight experience, and nine women, including five space veterans. Nine of the 18 have not yet flown in space.
The Artemis astronauts are:
- Joe Acaba, 53 (3 previous flights; 3 spacewalks)
- Kayla Barron, 33 (rookie)
- Raja Chari, 43 (rookie)
- Matthew Dominick, 39 (rookie)
- Victor Glover, 44 (1 flight)
- Woody Hoburg, 35 (rookie)
- Jonny Kim, 36 (rookie)
- Christina Koch, 41 (1 flight; 6 spacewalks)
- Kjell Lindgren, 47 (1 flight; 2 spacewalks)
- Nicole Mann, 43 (rookie)
- Anne McClain, 41 (1 flight; 2 spacewalks)
- Jessica Meir, 43 (1 flight; 3 spacewalks)
- Jasmin Moghbeli, 37 (rookie)
- Kate Rubins, 42 (2 flights (2 spacewalks)
- Frank Rubio, 43 (rookie)
- Scott Tingle, 55 (1 flight; 1 spacewalk)
- Jessica Watkins, 32 (rookie)
- Stephanie Wilson, 54 (3 flights)
