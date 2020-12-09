N.C. aquarium mourns loss of sand tiger shark Jolene

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - Staff members at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores are mourning the loss of a beloved sand tiger shark Jolene.
According to a news release, a veterinary team made the decision to euthanize the 12-year-old shark on Dec. 8, following a two-year battle with dermatitis.
“This was not a decision we made easily. You could see it on the faces of each person and hear the enormity of the situation in the questions and statements each person made when we gathered to discuss her situation,” said Liz Baird, the aquarium’s director. “At the end of the day, it was important for us to look at her overall health and quality of life.”
In 2010, Jolene arrived at the Pine Knolls aquarium for treatment after she was caught in some pound nets in Norwalk, Connecticut.
“About two years ago we started noticing bumps and lesions on Jolene’s flanks,” said Emily Christiansen, North Carolina Aquariums Division veterinarian.
A thorough examination of Jolene failed to reveal what might be causing the shark’s dermatitis which, officials say, is indicative of an underlying health condition.
“We were hopeful to find some clue as to what was causing the dermatitis on her skin, but really found nothing conclusive. We started her on antibiotics, additional vitamins and steroids to treat the symptoms.”
The shark seemed to respond to the treatment, however, officials say each time they stepped down medication, the rash would come back.
“We have been adjusting her medications over the past two years and looked at a variety of scientific research to identify alternative treatment options for Jolene. Unfortunately, many of the tools we have for identifying disease in other animals aren’t very well defined for sick sharks,” said Christiansen.
Jolene eventually refused to eat, and the shark’s declining health left the veterinary team and aquarium staff with few options.
“After an extensive meeting with the husbandry care staff, veterinary team and aquarium leadership, the difficult decision was made to euthanize,” official stated in the news release.
A necropolis is being performed which officials hope will provide answers on her condition and improve the care of large sharks.
