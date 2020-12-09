18 months in prison for Cleveland pastor convicted of prostitution charges involving teenage girls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland pastor convicted of two counts of compelling prostitution was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams also labeled Reverend Randolph Brown, 65, a Tier II sex offender.
“If it were not for my actions, I wouldn’t be here and neither would the other victims be here either. There’s no acceptable excuse for my actions,” said Brown.
Court documents show the date of the offense was Aug. 1, 2018 and involved several underage teenage girls who had run away from home.
Several victims testified anonymously in court Wednesday about what they said was a very traumatic experience.
“This has affected my life and the way I view some people in society the hatred I have for men who I see buy the innocence of girls who are vulnerable at 14 and 15.”
Brown was arrested Feb. 25 by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.
He is the pastor at Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church on East 55th Street in Cleveland.
A second person, Joyce Richmond, 21, was arrested with Brown.
Richmond also pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
The Cuyahoga County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force urges if you or anyone you know that may have been a victim or have information to share regarding Richmond or Brown, to please contact the task force at 216-443-6085.
