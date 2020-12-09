Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting S.C. trooper in York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer in York County in 2019.
Willie Wright, who pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, was sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder and five years for possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
S.C. Highway Patrol trooper Paul Wise was shot June 2 in Rock Hill after he stopped a suspect, identified as Wright, from Gaffney, South Carolina, after a chase, according to police.
Wright addressed the court on Wednesday.
“I apologize to my family and to Trooper Wise,” he said. “I know I’ve changed a lot of lives with what I did and I’m just going to have to live with that. I just hope one day he can forgive me.”
Wise also addressed the court, recounting the shooting and he spoke about the impact it had on his family.
The court records say Trooper Wise observed the driver of a BMW not wearing a seatbelt on Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill at approximately 7:49 p.m.
Wise attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
According to the affidavit, Wise began to chase Wright. When Wright reached the dead-end of India Hook Road, authorities say he got out of his car and drew a firearm. Wright is accused of pointing the firearm at Trooper Wise and discharging at least twelve rounds.
Wise was hit in the chest area but is believed to have been saved by his ballistic vest. Wise returned fire, hitting Wright. Wright was then taken into custody.
In court, Wise asked for the sentences to be consecutive.
Wright has already served 550 days in jail.
Wright is expected to be charged federally in about a month.
The judge said he is not going to run the sentences consecutively.
The judge gave Wright 30 years which will run concurrent, also gave him five years for possession of a firearm in a violent crime that will run consecutively. The judge gave five years for possession of a firearm unlawfully by a felon and runs concurrent and gave three years for failure to stop for blue lights which will run concurrently.
