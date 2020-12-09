Jury convicts man for spending $500K to buy 20 kilos of cocaine in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A federal jury has convicted a man for spending $500,000 to buy 20 kilograms of cocaine in North Carolina.
The Charlotte federal jury convicted 45-year-old Anthony Tommy Foster of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Foster is in federal custody and is facing a sentence of 15 years to life in prison per charge, due to his prior federal drug trafficking conviction.
According to filed court documents and evidence presented at trial, Foster was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy with his two co-defendants, Reynaldo Padilla and Alejandro Padilla.
Trial evidence established that on June 29, 2020, Reynaldo Padilla and Alejandro Padilla arranged the purchase of 20 kilograms of cocaine for $500,000.
Trial evidence further established that Reynaldo Padilla and Alejandro Padilla met with Foster on the same day in Belmont, N.C.
At that meeting, court documents say Foster handed Reynaldo Padilla a duffel bag that contained $500,000 in cash.
According to trial evidence, the conspirators intended to make future purchases of 100 to 200 kilograms of cocaine, per transaction.
Both Reynaldo Padilla and Alejandro Padilla have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and are currently awaiting sentencing.
A sentencing date for Foster has not been set.
