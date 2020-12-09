Integro Technologies to expand in Salisbury, adding 30 new jobs

“We are excited about the opportunity to reshape and grow our organization in Salisbury to accommodate the post-COVID economy,” said Shawn Campion, president & CEO of Integro Technologies Corp. “The new positions will provide career opportunities with training for a range of educational backgrounds, from high school STEM and CTE classes or practical mechatronics and computer knowledge to engineering master’s degrees. Willingness to learn, continually adapt to new challenges, and travel to customer facilities are attributes we seek in new candidates for career development.”