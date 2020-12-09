Integro Technologies to expand in Salisbury, adding 30 new jobs

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Integro Technologies Corp. (Integro Technologies), a leading machine vision integrator, will expand its operations in Salisbury.
Through this expansion, the company plans to support a new logistics engineering division that will aid the retail expansion of the e-commerce industry.
Integro Technologies plans to create 30 new jobs over the next five years, as well as invest $2.6 million in equipment and improvements to its facility at 301 South Main Street in downtown Salisbury.
Founded in 2001, Integro Technologies is a machine vision, artificial intelligence, logistics and robotics integrator that designs and develops custom automated solutions for a range of industries including advanced manufacturing, e-commerce, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Salisbury since 2005, Integro Technologies has grown to be the largest machine vision integration company in the United States.
“We are excited about the opportunity to reshape and grow our organization in Salisbury to accommodate the post-COVID economy,” said Shawn Campion, president & CEO of Integro Technologies Corp. “The new positions will provide career opportunities with training for a range of educational backgrounds, from high school STEM and CTE classes or practical mechatronics and computer knowledge to engineering master’s degrees. Willingness to learn, continually adapt to new challenges, and travel to customer facilities are attributes we seek in new candidates for career development.”
A variety of state and local agencies played key roles in ensuring that this expansion occurred in Salisbury.
On Nov. 3, the company was awarded an ‘Economic Development Investment Grant’ from the Salisbury City Council to help facilitate its expansion.
The Salisbury City Council also agreed to apply to the State of North Carolina for an $80,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund on behalf of Integro Technologies.
On Monday, Gov. Cooper announced that the One North Carolina Fund grant has been approved.
Additional funding and support for the project was provided by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, who awarded its own ‘Economic Development Investment Grant’ to the company.
