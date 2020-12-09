Hound’s Drive-In owner says schedule of events will have to change due to new COVID restrictions

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Preston Brown, the owner of Hound’s Drive-In in Kings Mountain, said that the schedule of events at his drive-in theater will have to be changed because of the new statewide COVID-19 restrictions being put in place this coming Friday.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he was issuing a modified “Stay at Home” order requiring North Carolinians to be in their homes every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Additionally, bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10 p.m. and stop serving alcohol onsite at 9 p.m. The order goes into effect Friday, December 11 and does not expire until Friday, January 8, 2021.
Brown said he’s been able to operate the drive-in during much of the pandemic because of all the outdoor space he has available for people to spread out in their vehicles. He spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Wednesday.
“I hosted tons of graduations at the beginning of the summer. I’ve done church services. We’ve played movies. We’ve had concerts. We’ve had comedy acts. We’ve had it all and it’s been very good. We’re able to social distance by keeping people spread apart,” explained the business owner.
He said his drive-in theater has been drawing crowds, but the new restrictions being implemented Friday will force him to change up his schedule of events.
“It appears there is going to be some events that we’re not going to be able to move forward with and unfortunately there’s just no way around it at this point,” said Brown.
Under the governor’s order, drive-in films and concerts at Hound’s Drive-In will have to end prior to 10 p.m. so people will have time to return to their homes. Brown said he doesn’t understand the logic behind the curfew.
“It’s kind of like this - 10 p.m. you can catch the corona until 5 a.m. It kinda makes no sense to me,” elaborated Brown.
Cooper was asked to explain the reasoning behind the curfew at a press conference this week.
“I think it’s pretty clear that the later in the evening you go, the larger some of these gatherings can be at some of these businesses. People become more uninhibited and people get closer together and (there) can be more opportunities to spread the virus,” explained the governor.
Brown said films will still be shown at his theater this coming weekend, but start times will be earlier than normal so customers can head home before 10 p.m.
“I do not agree with the decision of the governor, but as a business owner, I must respect that decision and I must follow the rules and abide the law and I will,” said Brown.
He said he will announce changes to the schedule of events at the drive-in once he has confirmed information to share.
