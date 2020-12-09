Gov. McMaster, S.C. health officials to hold briefing on COVID-19 response

By WMBF News Staff | December 9, 2020 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 10:28 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state health officials Wednesday for a briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information from the governor’s office, the briefing will be held at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center in Columbia at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing comes as the state has seen more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily for the past five days.

