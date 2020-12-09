Global electric vehicle company to build North American HQ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Arrival, a technology and London-based global electric vehicle company plans to build its North American headquarters in Charlotte.
Arrival and the City of Charlotte made the announcement via livestream Wednesday morning.
The headquarters are set to be built in Charlotte’s South End, bringing 150 new jobs to the area. The Arrival team says they zeroed in on South End because they wanted to put the headquarters close to the light rail line, and close to a vibrant community, “It seemed a great neighborhood for us to bring our employees to,” the Arrival team said, calling the community “vibrant.”.
The company is making a $3 million investment in the new property. The building will be located off of Tremont Avenue.
Arrival specializes in electric buses and vans with the goal of zero emission commercial vehicles, reducing the carbon footprint, and clean energy goals. Arrival says they did not accept incentives to locate to Charlotte, but chose the the Queen City because they they were looking for a “forward-thinking” city they could work with in partnership.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says this move is about creating opportunities for everyone that lives here.
Airport connections, an eastern time zone location and access to efficient workforce were also important factors on the team’s decision to choose Charlotte.
No average salary has been mapped out for the positions yet, but roles will be offered in engineering, HR, financial, and procurement.
Arrival really a tech company. Transforming way packages move on street. Recently made deals with Kia, Hyundai, UPS.
A few weeks ago, Arrival announced the first U.S. micro factory in Rock Hill, S.C.
