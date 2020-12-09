Frigid start, seasonal finish and warmer days ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to govern our weather over the next couple of days with a nice warming trend after – yet again – another frigid start this morning.
Sunshine will mix with just a few high clouds today and afternoon readings will rebound to the middle 50s – exactly where we should be for this time of the year. Mostly clear skies are back in the forecast tonight. While it will be chilly – with lows in the 30s – it won’t be quite as cold as recent night.
Mostly sunny skies will dominate our forecast for the rest of the workweek as the warming trend really kicks into high gear. High temperatures will jump into the unseasonably warm 60s Thursday, Friday and hold there over the weekend.
The next chance for any rain will come Saturday night, though at this point, this does not appear to be a very strong system, so with any luck, we’ll just get a couple of showers Saturday night into early Sunday and that’ll be about it.
There are some weather models that bring another round of potentially heavier rain back to the region Sunday night and hold onto it well into Monday, so this forecast is subject to some adjustment. That said, I’m leaning on a quick end to the spotty showers Sunday and dry weather here for Monday – stay tuned!
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.