Five businesses cited over the weekend, CMPD says still taking education-first approach with new executive order

“Per our constitution, we as Amercians have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We have the right to operate our business, and the governor of our state cannot tell us if we cannot make a living by operating our business as we see fit. We do not feel he has the right to do that. As Free Americans we have the right to make our decisions daily and choose what risk we want to take in life and our customers gladly and happily support our business and would like their “Freedom” and rights to be able to support. Last I checked this is still America and our customers come to Hoppin’ because they have the freedom to make their own decisions, not to be controlled by a tyrant governor. It is sad that this Governor operates this way but you can go across the border to SC, GA or even FL and enjoy life as a free american but as soon as you come back to NC you don’t have those same rights. It is sad that our leader has zero heart for the 99.99% of North Carolinians trying to support their families and loved ones. It is sad that our politicians don’t stand up and do something about it but they aren’t affected. They get to go home and continue being paid and support their family by our tax dollars so what does it matter to them? I guess nothing.