Five businesses cited over the weekend, CMPD says still taking education-first approach with new executive order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New restrictions and a statewide curfew will go into place on Friday. So what will that mean for you?
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they will take the same approach to enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, which means you may not notice a change.
CMPD says it will still approach people and businesses with the mindset to educate them first on the new restriction. But if they don’t comply, CMPD has the authority to issue citations.
Since March, CMPD’s cited about 25 businesses. Five of those were from this past weekend. Hoppin’ was one of the most recent, and one of only two bars in South End to also get a letter from the ABC Commission warning them they were in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Hoppin’ says they are trying to keep their doors open. They’re now considering possible legal action moving forward.
“Per our constitution, we as Americans have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We have the right to operate our business, and the governor of our state cannot tell us if we cannot make a living by operating our business as we see fit. We do not feel he has the right to do that,” said Rich Moyer, with Hoppin’.
His full statement is at the bottom of this article.
Slingshot, Lost and Found, Fantasy Lounge were the other bars who cited over the weekend.
“Most businesses have been understanding and doing their best. The few outliers, we’ve been trying to escalate our enforcement as we’ve gone on,” said Deputy Chief Estes at a CMPD press conference Wednesday morning.
As cases continue to rise, business owners say they are feeling more pressure from law enforcement.
“They came a few times in a week. And now it just feels like you’re picking on us,” said Justin Hovey, who’s the general manager of Slingshot, a bar that was cited over the weekend.
He says they’ve been trying to do everything right, and keeping things safe for their customers. But he says the restrictions are vague and each ALE officer and CMPD officer are telling them different things.
When it comes to future enforcement, especially starting on Friday, CMPD says they will still work off of complaints. Meaning they are only speaking with a business if someone calls.
“If they are, we believe they are genuinely trying, we’ll try to work with you. Multiple visits after we educated you, of course, we’ll continue to cite,” Estes said.
CMPD says they’re working closer with the ABC commission to make businesses comply. Most recently the ABC Commission sent warning letters to Lost and Found and Hoppin’. Consequences can range from fines to the ABC license being suspended.
When it comes to the curfew, CMPD officers will not be setting up any kind of checkpoints. Again, it will be complaint driven.
Lost and Found and Fantasy Lounge did not respond to our questions about being cited over the weekend.
The full statement from Hoppin’ is below:
“Per our constitution, we as Amercians have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We have the right to operate our business, and the governor of our state cannot tell us if we cannot make a living by operating our business as we see fit. We do not feel he has the right to do that. As Free Americans we have the right to make our decisions daily and choose what risk we want to take in life and our customers gladly and happily support our business and would like their “Freedom” and rights to be able to support. Last I checked this is still America and our customers come to Hoppin’ because they have the freedom to make their own decisions, not to be controlled by a tyrant governor. It is sad that this Governor operates this way but you can go across the border to SC, GA or even FL and enjoy life as a free american but as soon as you come back to NC you don’t have those same rights. It is sad that our leader has zero heart for the 99.99% of North Carolinians trying to support their families and loved ones. It is sad that our politicians don’t stand up and do something about it but they aren’t affected. They get to go home and continue being paid and support their family by our tax dollars so what does it matter to them? I guess nothing.
“If masks work then every single restaurant, bar, taproom and brewery should be open and able to operate. This is unfair across the board and small businesses and our staff are taking the biggest hit. We have been open since May and have operated without any issues but now we have to close? I know of people in the indurstry that have lost their business, employees have committed suicide or staff can’t pay their bills or live due to the ignorance of Govenor Cooper while he collects his paycheck and leaves us with no money to support our staff or their families.
“I do not think any of what is being enforced is fair and neither do most ALE or ABC officers and I have been told by most of them they don’t agree with the Governor or think it is not fair across the board for breweries, restaurants, bars, taprooms and other businesses. The problem is they live in fear that they will be fired if they do not enforce these rules. CMPD doesn’t want to enforce these and close small businesses that support the local community and provide jobs. CMPD isn’t out here enforcing mask mandates and the Governors Tyrant Orders because they don’t feel it is constitutionally right.
“You can walk into any restaurant, brewery or bar and nothing is consistent. I think every restaurant, bar, taproom and brewery should be open and operating safely. It is our right as Americans to operate our business and provide for our staff and our families and it is very sad to see a Governor sit around making these decisions while he still collects a paycheck and supports his family when there are tens of thousands of North Carolinians who won’t be able to do that and enjoy Christmas this year due to a Governor who does not see how these lockdowns are more dangerous than the virus itself.
“Hoppin’ is inspected by the health department as a Food Establishment (a restaurant) and the Health Department has said we are allowed to be open. We have been open and operating since restaurants were allowed to open in May and have not had any ABC issues until recent. We want things to be fair and we want to see everyone around us and in NC be able to operate their businesses. It has been very difficult as a small business owner seeing great operations close for good. We do not want to continue to see places closing due to the lockdowns and want every small business to be able to pay their bills and continue to provide jobs. We are in contact with the ABC Commission and are taking legal action with our legal team.”
