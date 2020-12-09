FDA authorizes N.C.-based LabCorp’s at-home COVID-19 testing kit to be available for purchase without prescription

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina-based LabCorp has become the first to have its at-home COVID-19 testing kit authorized by the FDA to be made available over the counter without a prescription.
The company announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pixel by LabCorp™ COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit to become the first to be available over the counter without requiring a prescription.
The kit is currently available through the Pixel by LabCorp website, and this approval will enable LabCorp to potentially distribute the kit through retail channels.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit allows consumers to self-collect their sample in the privacy of their own home, which helps minimize transmission of the virus. Users then send the sample for processing at LabCorp.
“With the first over-the-counter at-home collection kit ever authorized by the FDA for COVID-19, we are empowering people to learn about their health and make confident decisions,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics. “With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities.”
Upon purchase, users register their kit at the Pixel by LabCorp website and follow the instructions included. Test results are securely delivered to the consumer via the Pixel by LabCorp portal.
The company says a healthcare provider will counsel consumers who test positive to assist with healthcare treatment and actions.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 collection kit is not a substitute for visits to a healthcare professional and is for use in adults 18 and older.
LabCorp’s COVID-19 PCR test has not been FDA cleared or approved, has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.
The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.
