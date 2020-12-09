COVID curfew comes at a tough time say tourist businesses in N.C. mountains

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Cooper’s Stay at Home order taking effect Friday night will have an impact on the bottom line of many businesses, say officials, especially in the mountains since it will stretch over the Christmas and New Years Holidays.
“That’s definitely the bread and butter of our season,” said John Accardi, co-owner of the Brick Oven Pizzeria.
The order is telling people in North Carolina to stay at home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
This time of year, many tourists flock to ski areas. Area lodging in Avery County is already booked up for the holidays. Most ski slopes close at 10 p.m., but a few stay open later on weekends. It’s after the slopes close that many restaurants say they do big business.
But not this year.
At the Banner Elk Cafe, Brock Wright says shutting the place down early will hurt.
“We’re gonna feel it, we’re definitely gonna feel it,” he said.
WBTV contacted several business managers who say they will be hurt by the curfew.
While all said it would affect the bottom line, none will fight it. They are concerned that if coronavirus numbers do not improve, the next step by the governor might be to shutter the businesses.
With that in mind, Justin Canady of the Brick Oven Pizzeria, says following all the CDC rules and Governor’s restrictions will be critical.
“We’ll do what we have to,” he said.
