Concord City Manager tests positive for COVID-19

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Concord confirmed on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the city says Payne has self-isolated.
Payne said on Wednesday he is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms and “feels fine” but is going to continue following coronavirus guidelines set by the CDC and Cabarrus Health Alliance.
“This community will continue to receive the best customer service that they are accustomed to and deserve. With the use of teleconferencing and email, my work with Council, Assistant City Management, departments heads and all of Team Concord will continue uninterrupted”, Payne said. “I continue to encourage every individual of our staff, and individuals within this community to come together by following all recommendations and safety measures set forth by our health care providers.”
Although the City has experienced positive COVID-19 cases among employees, none of these cases have been work-related, a Concord spokesperson said.
The City of Concord will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine and continue to work both internally and with CHA to follow contact tracing protocols.
