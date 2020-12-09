CMPD will only issues citations for COVID-19 order violations as ‘last measure’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday they would taking a similar approach to Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest “stay at home” order as they have with past orders.
Cooper announced Executive Order 181 on Tuesday. It will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. and last until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8. The order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Most businesses will also be required to close by 10 p.m., with onsite alcohol consumption sales ending at 9 p.m.
The updated order grants CMPD “the discretion to cite individual citizens for violation of the curfew,” the department said Wednesday. Going against the order is a misdemeanor violation, CMPD said, but they will first address any issues with a verbal warning before issuing citations.
CMPD says its officers will continue to manage COVID-related complaints on a case-by-case basis. “Every complaint is vetted for an appropriate response,” they said.
Officers will “continue to work to reach voluntary cooperation with each member of the community through education and conversations, only resorting to citations as a last-measure,” the department said.
CMPD said officers will not be conducting proactive curfew checkpoints or “stopping people arbitrarily” to check their reason for being outside of their home.
Most businesses are understanding of the order and doing their best to comply, CMPD said, but there are repeat offenders. As for things like house parties, officers say they have “very good results” breaking them up “before they even start.”
“This has been the CMPD’s approach to consistent enforcement of the order,” officers said, “and it will remain so until the order is rescinded.”
