CBS News: President Trump to have private lunch with several attorneys general

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is expected to have a private lunch with several Republican state attorneys general Thursday, according to CBS News.
CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang tweeted that President Trump was hosting the private lunch to “discuss issues important to their citizens and the country,” according to the White House.
Jiang says the guest list includes several attorneys general backing a Supreme Court brief challenging election results. That includes South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Jiang reports a White House official said the attorneys general are in town for a pre-planned meeting, and that this luncheon was planned around that meeting several weeks ago.
