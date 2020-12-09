Cabarrus School Board votes to return to fully remote learning due to COVID-19

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education has voted to return to fully remote learning due to increasing spread of COVID-19.
The board voted 5-2 to return to Plan C remote learning, starting Monday, Dec. 14 and lasting until Jan. 15, 2021.
The board held a special called emergency meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to discuss and vote on the move to Plan C.
The spike in COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County triggered emergency meeting and vote.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance previously recommended that the schools go to Plan C, or all remote learning. Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder agreed with this recommendation.
