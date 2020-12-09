Burke County elementary school falls back to remote learning after reported COVID-19 cluster

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County elementary school is transitioning back to remote learning after a COVID-19 cluster was reported.
Burke County Public Schools reported a cluster of at least five or more related positive cases at Hildebran Elementary School.
Hildebran Elementary School will move to Plan C, all remote learning, until Monday, Dec. 21.
“All learning at Hildebran will transition from in-person to remote while the school building is closed,” the district said. “There will be no activity at the school at least for several days to ensure adequate time for the virus to dissipate from the air. Once that time period is up, the custodial team will move in to start the thorough sanitation process.”
School teachers are to communicate with students and families and providing specific information to let them know what to expect while the school operates under Plan C.
Parents were notified Tuesday through the School Messenger alert.
“The health and safety of students and staff is Burke County Public Schools’ main
concern right now,” the district said. “The school is working closely with the Burke County Health Department for guidance and to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.”
The district says that if a child or staff member was identified as having had close contact and exposure, the school nurse notified the parents or staff member.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.