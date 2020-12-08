Video shows deputies restrain, handcuff teen during medical emergency

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - New video obtained by WBTV shows deputies working at the Lincoln County courthouse restraining and trying to handcuff a 19-year-old who was having an apparent seizure.
Dayton Herman was alone in a hallway on the third floor of the Lincoln County courthouse on the morning of November 10 when, video shows, he became disoriented and fell to the floor. The video then shows him convulsing and then laying flat on the floor motionless.
A sheriff’s deputy enters the frame, sees Herman and appears to call for backup (the video does not have audio).
When a second deputy arrives, the pair try to put Herman in handcuffs, moving him to various places across the floor in the process.
A third deputy arrives and the three restrain Herman face down on the floor: one deputy sitting on his legs, another with a grasp on the back of Herman’s neck and the third over his back. He was placed in handcuffs and held that way until EMT’s arrived.
Discharge paperwork shows Herman suffered a broken wrist in addition to being treated for altered mental status and a seizure.
“I don’t remember any of that. It’s just kind of crazy,” Herman said.
Herman had driven to the courthouse with his mom, Stephanie, and stepfather so that he could take care of a traffic citation. The family had recently moved from Lincoln County to North Myrtle Beach, SC.
“I never thought that, from the courthouse, we’d go to the hospital,” his mom said.
An attorney for Sheriff Bill Beam said Beam was not available for an interview on Tuesday and did not provide a statement.
Herman and his mom said they have not heard anything from Beam or anyone else at his office to offer an explanation about what happened.
Beam’s attorney did not immediately provide information on the deputies involved in the incident or their public personnel information, despite a state law that requires such information be made available upon request.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.