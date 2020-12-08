Sweet Tea Cafe highlight women in top kitchen positions, provide opportunities for kids to break barriers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 77 percent of head chefs are men. Only 7 percent of women hold lead chef positions in prominent U.S. restaurants.
In the male-dominated chef industry, women are paid and promoted less. It iss why we wanted to tell you about Sweet Tea Cafe.
The restaurant opened in the midst of the pandemic. It has not even been opened a month because COVID-19 delayed a grand opening by six months.
However, it is not operating with some uniqueness. It is a place where not one, but two women are helping the owner create his vision. The restaurant is surviving -- and as it turns out thriving -- and now giving back to the community by showing kids they can break any barriers standing in their way.
A busy lunch rush at the Sweet Tea Café is not an unusual sight, but finding something you do not always see is just a few steps away. Two women help keep the kitchen running. They are both sous chefs to head chef Steven Franklin. It is a culinary accomplishment they can tell you is not easy to achieve.
”It’s a male-dominated industry and we basically have to fight our way in the kitchens to earn the respect of men,” says Sous Chef Joy Mashal.
Marshal and fellow chef Laquitta Robinson worked together in hotel kitchens across New York. As their head chef in those jobs watched them cut on a physical chopping block, they were afraid of the figurative one constantly looming over them.
”He preferred the women washing the dishes and stuff. He never allowed me to cook,” says Marshal. “He felt like it was a male-dominated industry and we were only good enough to be helpers.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, less than a quarter of women held a chef or head cook title in 2019. Only 14 percent within that quarter are black women.
”You get stuck,” says Robinson. “You feel like you really can’t go anywhere and it gets kind of depressing at times.”
Now they are working in a place where the job is almost as sweet as the tea. They have the titles they have worked for and the creative freedom missed in other restaurants.
”That’s why I love this place because they don’t look at who you are or what you are they look at what you can do,” she says.
Marshal and Robinson will show the next generation, especially young girls, they can be sous chefs, or even head chefs, too. A program coming to the restaurant will allow the duo to teach underprivileged kids how to cook.
”You gotta give kids a chance in the world. If kids only see one thing and they only see people on the street then that’s what they are going to go after. If you can show them something different, and that’s what I believe in, show them something different and they’ll do different,” says Sweet Tea Café co-owner Jose Morales.
He is hoping this new program will lead to more broken glass ceilings.
”I had mentors that I grew up with that helped me so I wanted to give back,” he says. “So if a woman can teach them, show that and kids can see it, that’s more power.”
So women in the industry can move past being an underwhelming statistic and more of a norm.
