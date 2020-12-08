Statesville sheet metal business creating “Personal Protection Guards” in effort to help businesses

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 52-year-old family owned business in Statesville was struggling through the pandemic, just like so many other small businesses. The owner came up with a unique idea that could not only help his business survive and keep 11 employees on the job, but that could also help other businesses and keep the community safe.
“We’ve been in business since 1968,” said Darrell Moose of Hugh’s Sheet Metal. “This is the worst year we’ve ever had since we’ve been in business.”
But Darrell Moose is creative, and he thinks he’s found a way to help out his business, but also many other businesses struggling to create safe spaces in the midst of a pandemic.
He calls them Personal Protection Guards. You’ve seen similar shields at businesses by now, but Darrell says his are different, and safer.
“Trying to protect someone from one thing, and then having a safety issue with another, the same thing, you’re not getting anywhere, I don’t think,” Moose said.
These shields have lightweight smooth borders, and Moose uses Lexan instead of plexiglass.
Darrell hopes his design will catch on and help his small family-owned business, as well as other small business working to be in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
It was founded by Hugh Moose, and if that name is familiar to you, it’s because Darrell’s father Hugh was murdered during a robbery at his Statesville home in 2017. Darrell runs the business now and wants to carry on the legacy he father founded 52 years ago. He says being creative is one way to do that.
“It’s just a lot of common sense about not getting anybody hurt and trying to get the economy back going,” Moose said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.