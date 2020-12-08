“Squatter” charged for breaking into Salisbury apartment building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with breaking into an apartment building in Salisbury and attempting to live there.
David Lucas Dyson, 30, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. According to the report, a neighbor complained of hearing noises coming from an empty apartment in the building in the 100 block of West Fisher Street.
The neighbor described the sound as someone moaning in pain.
Police responding to the call found the door unlocked and found Dyson sitting in a chair. Food boxes, trash, and clothing were scattered around in the apartment.
The officer asked Dyson if was okay. Dyson told the officer he was fine, but that he did make noises in his sleep. He also told the officer he often stayed in the apartment with others. The officer noted there was a power cord that ran from the roof to provide power to a microwave.
Police asked Dyson to gather his belongings and leave. The owner who said he wanted to press charges. Dyson was charged Sunday and remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
