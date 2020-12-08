Speedway Christmas closed Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 for private events.
The Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show will reopen at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 and remain open through Jan. 17, 2021 (except Christmas Day).
The Ice Rink at Speedway Christmas will remain open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday. Located on the south side of Smith Tower near Gate 6, the 5,400-square-foot outdoor ice rink has added a new element of holiday cheer. Skating is $15 per hour, which includes skate rentals.
