CMPD Chief, Meck Co. judge test positive for COVID-19; Meck DA in quarantine after flight to Wilmington, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD’s police chief and a Mecklenburg County judge have tested positive for COVID-19 while the Mecklenburg County district attorney is in quarantine after taking a flight to Wilmington for a “site visit”, sources say.
Sources confirmed to WBTV’s Molly Grantham that on Dec. 2, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings flew to Wilmington with Judge Elizabeth Trosch and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather for a “site visit” on youth violence.
According to sources, it was next day when Judge Trosch showed symptoms. Trosch tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 4.
Sources say it was then Chief Jennings who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 8.
DA Merriweather immediately self-quarantined. Merriweather was tested Monday and sources say he tested negative.
Sources told WBTV’s Molly Grantham that Merriweather will continue to quarantine for the recommended time period.
The three traveled together to a meeting hosted by a family foundation and the New Hanover/Pender County District Attorney’s Office in Wilmington.
They were offered the opportunity to join a private flight chartered by the foundation to avoid additional exposure on a commercial flight.
Sources say all safety precautions, including masking and distancing, were taken on the flight and during their site visit.
Health officials could not identify the interaction as the source of the COVID-19 diagnoses.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.