Smothering defense leads 49ers past South Carolina State, 78-40

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Behind five double-figure scorers and a stifling defensive performance, the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-5), 78-40, in Halton Arena.
Brice Williams scored a career-high 14 points and added seven boards, followed by Jahmir Young with 12 points and six rebounds. Jackson Threadgill went 3-for-4 from the three-point line to notch 11 points and both Jordan Shepherd and Jhery Matos added 10 points apiece.
The 49ers limited the Bulldogs to 24.5 percent shooting from the field while holding them to 19 first-half points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF - The 49ers defense highlighted the first half as it forced three shot-clock violations and nine turnovers to lead at the half, 35-19. Milos Supica started Charlotte off with a 6-0 run, scoring all six points himself. South Carolina State would bank a three to stop their five-minute scoring drought caused by the 49ers stout defense. Matos gave Charlotte the points back soon after with a three of his own, followed by a fast-break layup by Shepherd after a blocked shot by Anzac Rissetto giving the Niners an 11-5 lead.
Threadgill kept the 49ers up after connecting with two beyond the arc. South Carolina State hit a couple of threes to close the gap, but Charlotte still held the 17-11 advantage with 7:40 left in the first half. Young hit his first three of the game to increase Charlotte’s lead, followed by a couple of free throws by Caleb Stone-Carrawell giving Charlotte a 22-11 advantage.
Rissetto posted his second block of the half to lead the Niners into another fast break sparking a 13-3 run. Young then sank another three followed by Williams with a jumper as the Niners increased their lead, 30-14. The Bulldogs went through another scoring drought caused by the 49ers defense, not making a basket from the 8:41 mark until making a three with 3:22 left in the half. Threadgill added a couple of free throws and Young connected with his third three of the half giving the 49ers a 35-19 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF - Shepherd began the second half with a bang as he slammed an alley-oop dunk down with the assist from Young. Threadgill then hit his third three-pointer of the game giving him his first double-digit performance of his 49ers’ career. Matos and Young both connected on layups and Rissetto recorded his third block of the game to give the Niners a 47-29 lead.
An 8-0 run by the 49ers was highlighted by another Matos layup and an offensive putback from Jared Garcia pushing the 49ers lead to 53-29. Williams got a three-point play after getting fouled on a layup with 11:02 left in the game. Eight quick points by Williams extended Charlotte’s run to 21-0, with the Bulldogs not scoring since the 15:30 mark. South Carolina State’s scoring drought ended with a jumper at the 7:48 mark, but a career-high fourth block from Rissetto led to another fast break ending in another Shepherd layup. Matos connected with his second one from beyond the arc and to give Charlotte a 74-33 advantage. Garcia closed out the scoring with a layup with 33 seconds left on the clock.
QUOTABLE - “I think that we played a really unselfish game today,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “The ball was moving. We say we feel like the ball has energy and medicine -- the more you touch it, the better you feel. I think today, they kind of inspired one another with how unselfish they were with the basketball. That’s a sign that guys are starting to understand, develop a little rhythm. Sharing the ball is key for us, for the way we want to play.”
NOTES
- The 49ers limited South Carolina State to 19 first-half points, which marks the 16th time the Niners have held an opponent to 25 first-half points or less under Coach Ron Sanchez.
- Jackson Threadgill recorded his first career double-figure scoring game with 11 points off the bench.
- With 12 points in the game, Jahmir Young has now recorded 11 straight and 24 career double-digit scoring games.
- Brice Williams posted his fourth career double-figures scoring game with a career-high 14 points.
- With 10 points in the game, Jordan Shepherd recorded his 10th straight and 25th career double-digit scoring game.
- Anzac Rissetto posted a career-high four blocks.
- The 49ers collected 43 rebounds in the game and eight Niners grabbed at least two rebounds. Milos Supica, who scored eight points, led the 49ers with nine rebounds.
- Charlotte finished the game with a 40-8 advantage in points in the paint.
- The 49ers finished the game with 21 assists. Nine Charlotte players recorded at least one assist in the game.
Next Game Charlotte concludes their season-opening four-game homestand against Appalachian State on Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. in Halton Arena.
