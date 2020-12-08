Smothering defense leads 49ers past South Carolina State, 78-40

An 8-0 run by the 49ers was highlighted by another Matos layup and an offensive putback from Jared Garcia pushing the 49ers lead to 53-29. Williams got a three-point play after getting fouled on a layup with 11:02 left in the game. Eight quick points by Williams extended Charlotte’s run to 21-0, with the Bulldogs not scoring since the 15:30 mark. South Carolina State’s scoring drought ended with a jumper at the 7:48 mark, but a career-high fourth block from Rissetto led to another fast break ending in another Shepherd layup. Matos connected with his second one from beyond the arc and to give Charlotte a 74-33 advantage. Garcia closed out the scoring with a layup with 33 seconds left on the clock.