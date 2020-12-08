Rowan-Salisbury Schools picks new superintendent

Dr. Watlington is the youngest of seven children and a native of Fort Dix, New Jersey. He grew up in Harnett County, North Carolina and was the first member of his family to attend college. He received his undergraduate degree in History Education from NC A&T State University, a Master’s Degree in American Political History from Ohio State University, a Master’s of School Administration and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from UNC-Chapel Hill - where he was a NC Principal Fellow. Dr. Watlington also holds training certificates from Harvard and Yale Universities and is a member of the National Urban Superintendent’s Academy sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).