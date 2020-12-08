Police seek man accused of armed robbery at north Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at a convenience store in north Charlotte.
Police say the 7-Eleven on Sam Roper Drive was robbed just before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say a man entered the store, implied that he had a weapon, threatened people inside and demanded property from them.
The thief took off in an unknown direction.
Police were able to obtain security photos of the armed robber. Officers say the man is described as 6-feet tall, wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes and had a black bandana over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
