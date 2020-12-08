Police looking for man who robbed Salisbury convenience store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on Monday afternoon.
According to the report, the man was in the Exxon on E. Innes Street just after 4:00 pm. He was at the counter, and when the clerk opened the cash register, the man grabbed all the money from the tray.
The man then ran out of the store on foot. Police spent time searching the area but did not locate the suspect. The description given was very vague, only identifying the man as white.
The man did not show a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.