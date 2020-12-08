Patrick Mahomes named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sports Illustrated has named Patrick Mahomes as one of five athletes as 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.
The Whitehouse native joins Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart and Naomi Osaka.
Sports Illustrated issued the following statement on Mahomes: “A Super Bowl victory—complete with game MVP trophy—cemented his status as the NFL’s top player, but it’s what Mahomes has done off the field since that’s elevated him to a new level of importance.”
All five athletes are recognized as “five who inspired in 2020.”
SI recognizes Mahomes for using his platform for activism following the police killing of George Floyd and for leading a voter registration push.
