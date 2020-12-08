A nice warming trend in the forecast - down the road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the west, replacing the little storm that brought rain and snow to the WBTV area on Monday.
With the high-pressure cell in charge now, we’ll enjoy wall to wall sunshine today, but it will stay chilly all day long. Charlotte and the piedmont region will stop at the upper 40s this afternoon, while mountain spots hold in the lower 30s for the second straight day.
That same area of high-pressure will provide clear skies and cold temperatures again tonight with all neighborhoods falling back in the frigid 20s overnight.
Looking ahead, sunshine will dominate our forecast for the rest of the workweek as a nice warming trend kicks in. High temperatures rebound to the seasonal middle 50s Wednesday before we jump into the unseasonably warm 60s Thursday, Friday and over the weekend.
The next chance for any rain will come late Saturday, though at this point, this does not appear to be a very strong system, so with any luck, we’ll just get a couple of showers Saturday night into early Sunday.
There are some weather models that hold on to rain longer on Sunday and even bring a much more important round to Monday, so this forecast is subject to adjustment. We’ll fine-tune the timing of that weekend front over the next few days, stay tuned.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
