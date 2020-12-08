New details in three county chase that went through Rowan, Cabarrus, ending in Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Major John Sifford with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office released new information on Tuesday related to a three county chase that happened early on Friday morning on I-85.
According to the report, a deputy was on the ramp at Highway 152 just after 1:15 am when he spotted an older model silver Lexus speeding at more than 80 miles an hour. The car was southbound on the interstate.
The deputy began to follow the car, and attempted to have the driver pull over. The driver did pull to the side of the road, but then sped away when the deputy approached.
The deputy then pursued the driver into Cabarrus County. The driver, now identified as Xavier Dominique Johnson, 43, of Durham, got off I-85 at exit 60, then did a u-turn, and went back on I-85 headed south. At some point during the chase, the deputy saw Johnson throw what appeared to be a gun from the car.
The chase continued out of Cabarrus County and into Mecklenburg County where Johnson exited I-85 at W.T. Harris Blvd. Johnson then pulled into the entrance of a development at Kimmerly Woods Drive where he stopped the car, got out and ran into the woods.
Deputies were able to apprehend Johnson in a thicket of briars.
Four pills were found in Johnson’s coat. 6 rounds of 9mm ammunition were located in the car. When deputies searched the trunk, they found a bag containing 5 cell phones, digital scales, and small plastic bags.
Johnson told deputies that he knew there were outstanding warrants for his arrest, and said that’s why he tried to get away. Johnson was charged with assault on a female, assault on a law enforcement officer, larceny, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, flee to elude arrest, no operator’s license, and reckless driving to endanger. Bond was set at $20,000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.