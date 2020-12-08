N.C. mountain county schools adjust learning plans Tuesday over wintry weather

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County Schools will learn remotely Tuesday, while Ashe and Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to wintry weather conditions.
“Due to some snow covered roads coupled with high winds and the potential for additional snowfall in the early morning hours, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two hour delay for all in-person and WVA students.” school officials posted. Buses will travel regular routes in all districts except Bethel, Blowing Rock and Green Valley, which will run a limited route.
Teachers and staff may also report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work, Watauga County Schools district officials say.
Ashe County Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. School officials say they will reassess road conditions.
Avery County Schools will learn remotely Tuesday.
Snow is still on the ground in some spots in the high country, and blustery weather is expected again Tuesday.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.