N.C. inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19, was housed at Anson Correctional Institution

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate who was housed at Anson Correctional Institution has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say.
The inmate was hospitalized on Dec. 4 and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, on Dec. 5. His condition worsened, and he died on Dec. 6.
“His death is saddening. We are working very hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
He was in his early-50s. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.
