N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘Stay at Home’ order as COVID-19 trends get worse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced new restrictions Tuesday as North Carolina continues to see record-high coronavirus numbers.
The governor announced that a modified “Stay at Home” order, Executive Order 181, will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
“This modified stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays,” Cooper said. “It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the days -- wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from people we don’t live with and washing our hands a lot.”
Cooper said the order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Most businesses will be required to close by 10 p.m. Cooper said those businesses include restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail businesses.
Cooper said onsite alcohol consumption sales must end at 9 p.m.
Cooper said these restrictions will last until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8.
“With these additional actions, we hope to get our numbers down,” Cooper said. “Our top priority is, and must be, saving lives and keeping our healthcare system from being overwhelmed. This is truly a matter of life or death.”
“North Carolina trends are alarming,” Cooper said. “The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
The governor also said more restrictions could be in order if COVID-19 trends don’t improve.
“We will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said. “None of us want that.”
Tuesday, the state reported its 11th straight day or record-high coronavirus hospitalizations at 2,373. There are currently 404,032 coronavirus cases in North Carolina and 5,605 virus-related deaths.
The new county alert system set up by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that 48 counties in North Carolina are designated as red, which is the most severe, meaning there is critical community spread.
More than 30 other counties are in orange, meaning they have a substantial community spread.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says that more than 80 percent of North Carolina’s counties are in the worst two categories for COVID-19 spread.
The executive order aimed at strengthening the state’s mask mandate is set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday, December 11. Executive Order No. 180 went into effect at 5 p.m. November 25.
“Our statewide mask requirement has been in effect since June and it is still our best weapon in this fight,” Cooper said during a press conference when issuing the order. “Today’s executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.” Cooper called the moment “pivotal” in the fight against coronavirus.
The mandate, signed before Thanksgiving, means residents should even be wearing masks at home when friends or family are visiting.
Some of the biggest changes to the stricter mask guidelines affect businesses.
The order requires people to wear a mask while they’re exercising, both inside and outside, unless you are able to safely maintain at least six feet distance from others outside. If that is the case, you do not need to wear a face-covering when exercising outdoors.
The order also said customers should wear masks while at their table at a restaurant unless they are actively eating or drinking. Previous orders allowed for customers to keep them off if they were sitting down at the table.
DOCUMENT: Click here to read Executive Order 180
The order requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.
It gives local police departments authority to cite those not adhering to the mask mandate. In response, CMPD put out the following statement:
“The updated Order grants the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the discretion to cite individual citizens for violation of the mask mandate. The CMPD will continue to manage COVID related complaints on a case by case basis. Every complaint is vetted for an appropriate response. The CMPD will continue to work to reach voluntary cooperation with each member of the community through education and conversations, only resorting to citations as a last-measure. This has been the CMPD’s approach to consistent enforcement of the Order, and it will remain so until the Order is rescinded. It’s encouraging to note that CMPD continues to receive a tremendous level of cooperation from the community, and we’re very grateful for the unified efforts during this time.”
The order also modified gathering limitations to ten people indoors, including indoor bar closures, occupancy restrictions for retail stores, restaurants and other public businesses.
On Nov. 16, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen unveiled the new county alert system, which is designed to identify the counties with the highest metrics.
Two weeks earlier and just days ahead of being set to expire, Gov. Cooper announced that the state would remain paused in Phase 3 until Dec. 4.
Cooper said that as the weather gets cooler, that will force more people inside, which will bring for more gatherings indoors.
According to health officials, indoor locations are where the virus can easily spread.
“Science shows that the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors,” Cooper said. “The more gathered indoors the easier this virus can spread. We saw increasing spread from social gatherings in October.”
Cooper said businesses struggling to pay rent and mortgage can apply for up to $20,000 assistance from the Department of Commerce.
The governor said the reduction of indoor gatherings does not affect churches or religious activities, nor does it impact schools.
Other exemptions include weddings, funerals, First Amendment activities, work meetings, gyms, restaurants, spas, museums, theaters, hotels, airports, bus, train, libraries and malls.
On Oct. 21, North Carolina “paused” Phase 3 for three weeks for the first time. With the growing trends, health leaders felt the need to extend it again on November 10.
North Carolina first moved to Phase 3 of reopening at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. The phase was initially set to last through Friday, Oct. 23.
Cooper said that during Phase 3, the at-risk population is “still safer at home.” He urged anyone over 65 - and those with health risks - to take “responsibility in your choices.”
The following measures are to be followed under Phase 3:
- Face coverings are still mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.
- Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols.
- Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.
- Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.
- The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
- The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.
Cooper said, “Until we have a vaccine or a reliable cure, precautions like the 3 W’s are with us for a while. Our children can go back to school and our economy can fully rebuild when we’re safe, and people have confidence that they can stay healthy. Every careful step we make forward, and every time we wear a mask and keep our distance, we are helping to keep this disease at bay, and building a stronger North Carolina.”
Read the entire Phase 3 Executive Order below:
Outdoor event venues opened at 7% capacity on Oct. 2.
Several businesses were anxious for Phase 3, hoping they’ll finally be able to open their doors nearly seven months after they first closed. The list of closed businesses include movie theaters, event venues, theaters, concert venues and bars.
Bar owners expected to be able to open inside during Phase 3. Many of them don’t have enough patio spaces to reopen.
Venues like Bank of America stadium, which has a capacity of more than 75,000, were included in the event venues permitted to open at the reduced capacity. Large entertainment venues are those that can seat over 10,000.
On September 4 at 5 p.m., the state moved into Phase 2.5. The phase expired at 5 p.m. on October 2.
Cooper announced that beginning on October 5, North Carolina elementary schools were able to open under “Plan A,” which allows all students and staff to return to school.
Schools are also still allowed the option of completely virtual learning, as laid out in N.C.'s “Plan C.”
