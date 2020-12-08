Murrells Inlet man accused of stealing drugs from hospital while visiting dying family member

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man was arrested and charged in connection to a theft at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Matthew Brandt was visiting the hospital on Monday before the death of a family member when he stole hospital property and controlled substances, including a partially used Fentanyl drip bag.
The sheriff’s office was notified moments after the theft happened and hospital security used surveillance videos to help identify the suspect, according to authorities.
Agents with the Georgetown County Narcotics/Vice Unit and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit tracked Brandt to an apartment in Myrtle Beach.
Authorities said Brandt was found in possession of stolen items.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of a controlled substance (Fentanyl, Naloxone), possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug and grand larceny enhancement over $5,000.
The case remains under investigation.
