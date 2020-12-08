3 killed after car spins out of control, crashes head-on with other car in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed after a car spun out of control and crashed head-on into another car in Catawba County.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the crash in Catawba County on Balls Creek School Road about a mile north of Little Mountain Road and Balls Creek Elementary School around 2 p.m.
Troopers say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was headed north on Balls Creek School Road at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Kia Optima.
The driver of the Hyundai, 25-year-old Bobby Ray Payne died from his injuries at the scene. He was not restrained by a seatbelt.
The driver of the Kia, 43-year-old Larry Ray Sims Jr., was initially airlifted from the scene by medical helicopter but pronounced dead at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte a short time later.
A passenger, 33-year-old Chasity Copeland Spears died from her injuries at the scene. Both occupants were restrained by seatbelts.
Local school traffic was detoured by troopers and other first responders while the road was closed for about three hours during the investigation
