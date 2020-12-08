‘It’s a big impact on us’: Charlotte restaurant owner speaks about new COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurant owner Jeff Tonidandel said he was not surprised to hear that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper had announced new COVID-19 restrictions would be put in place later this week. Tonidandel owns multiple businesses in Charlotte’s popular NoDa neighborhood.
The governor announced Tuesday that he was issuing a modified “Stay at Home” order requiring North Carolinians to be in their homes every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Additionally, bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10 p.m. and stop serving alcohol onsite at 9 p.m. The order goes into effect Friday, December 11 and does not expire until Friday, January 8, 2021.
Tonidandel said his businesses will take a hit because of the new restrictions.
“It’s a big impact on us. We’re in NoDa. It’s a fun vibrant place. A lot of young people go to hang out there, people usually staying out a little bit later so yeah I think it’s going to impact us a lot,” explained the restaurant owner.
Tonidandel said he was aware of the rising number of coronavirus cases and understands the governor’s decision. He elaborated that running his businesses during the pandemic has been a challenge, noting that his employees are working less hours and making less money.
“They’re all struggling. They’re all scraping by. They’re doing the best they can. We’re in a really tough spot. It’s not a profitable environment,” said the business owner.
Cooper explained the reasoning behind the added restrictions during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
“Our new modified stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home where they are safer,” said the governor.
Charlotte residents who spoke to WBTV about the new restrictions Tuesday evening had mixed reactions.
“Whatever gets people healthy, right? Just do it for a little bit and hopefully we’ll figure this all out,” said Jesse Mercado, a young man who said he had recently moved to Charlotte from California.
Not everyone was supportive of the governor’s new order though. Savannah Martinez, a restaurant industry worker, said she thought the restrictions were a bit excessive.
“I think that there’s a little bit of it that’s good and bad both ways, but I think some of the restrictions are just too much, too much for the citizens of this country and too much for people who are just trying to make an honest living being an American citizen,” said Martinez.
Tonidandel said he’ll continue adjusting to the new rules, but he’s calling on the government to doll out financial assistance to businesses impacted by the restrictions.
“We just hope that there’s some sort of support. If you’re gonna close restaurants down then have some support on the back end,” said Tonidandel.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.