Hospitals in Foothills preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - At Caldwell UNC Healthcare hospital in Lenoir, a new specialized freezer unit is powered up and ready for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Hopefully next week,” said Hospital Pharmacy Coordinator Carmen Oitker.
Oitker has been told to be ready for 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, if it is approved by the FDA, which meets on Thursday.
Other hospitals in the area will get similar amounts of the vaccine.
Catawba Memorial Hospital in Catawba County and Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge in Morganton will receive doses as well.
The state has earmarked hospitals to receive the first batch because of their capability for storage.
The Pfizer vaccine requires steady temperatures of minus 80 degrees Celsius.
Other vaccines that the FDA will consider in the coming weeks will not require that extreme temperature.
The Caldwell County Health Department has purchased several refrigeration units that can handle those.
Healthcare workers who take care of COVID-19 patients will be the first in line to be offered the vaccine.
After that, first responders and vulnerable nursing home patients. Officials hope to have enough vaccine to begin drive-through clinics after the first of the year and eventually vaccinate most of the population.
They are asking people to be patient and to continue to follow CDC guidelines for safety.
It could be months, they say, before the majority of the population is vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.